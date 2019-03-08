Loman holds four catches in Woodbury & Newton St Cyres win over Upottery

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres made light work of defeating visiting Upottery, defeating them by nine wickets in a one-sided contest at Town Lane, Woodbury.

Upottery batted first and lost their first wicket with the total on 22 with wicketkeeper Lloyd Loman pouching the first of what would be four catches in the innings. Nalin Chouhan was the bowler and the home skipper struck again, with a second catch behind by Loman to reduce Upottery to 29-2. Before another run was added two more wicket were taken - both claimed by Dave Church, one with a catch off his won bowling and the other a third catch for Loman.

The fifth wicket rallied to see the visitors to 55 before a Leighton Dayman inspired run out and it was soon 58-6, 60-7 and then 60-8 after wickets for Church, Dave Moretta and Becca Silk - the latter with a neat catch off her own bowling. The last couple of batsmen did see their side to three figures, but a wicket for Daniel Alford and a second for Moretta along with a fourth catch for Loman and Upottery were bundled out for 110 on just 32.2 overs.

The run chase was as routine as they get! Woodbury did lose opener Simon Vicary, caught for 12, but Leighton Dayman joined Shenan Grossberg at the crease and the pair eased their side to a nine wicket win. Grossberg ended unbeaten on 58 while Dayman's contribution was 25.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres sit sixth with five games to go. They are just five points off fourth placed Topsham St James and only 22 behind third placed Uplyme & Lyme Regis. This Saturday (August 3) they face the unenviable task of trying to become the first team to stop table-topping North Devon II recording yet another victory. So far this season the Instow-based side has won all 13 of their matches and banked all but five of the 260 points they have played for so far this term!