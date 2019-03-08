Local sporting action this Saturday

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The penultimate Saturday of August sees plenty of local sport with football, rugby and cricket action taking place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

FOOTBALL

Top billing goes to Exmouth Town who travel up the M5 motorway heading for Yate Town and an FA Cup tie with the Southern League top flight side.

Budleigh Salterton have a home Scott Richards Solicitors Devon football league match to play; the Robins' entertain Alphington at Greenway Lane (3pm).

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League there's Division Two action at Otterton where Beer Albion Reserves are the visitors.

There are two local games in Division Five with East Budleigh hosting Amory Green Rovers and Exmouth Rovers playing host to Starcross Generals. Topsham Town Reserves hosts Otterton Reserves in a Division Six game and there is Division Seven action at Lympstone were City Raiders are the opposition.

All the local football kicks-off at 3pm.

RUGBY

Exmouth RFC have an attractive looking pre-season warm-up game at their Imperial Ground home when they entertain Barnstaple (2.30pm) and Withycombe RFC are also in warm-up action when they make the short trip across to Sidmouth.

CRICKET

With Exmouth 1st XI away at Torquay in their penultimate Tolchards Devon Cricket League top flight game and Budleigh travelling to Abbotskerswell for an A Division encounter, the local spotlight falls on the Maer ground with Exmouth 2nds hosting Ottery St Mary 1st XI in a C Division East meeting. In D Division East, Budleigh 2nds entertain Feniton 1st XI and in E Division East, Topsham St James 1st XI host Upottery 2nd XI. Clyst St George 2nds host Thorverton 2nds in an F Division East game and, in H Division East, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nd XI entertain champions Sidbury in what is the final league game of the campaign for both sides.

Come back later on Saturday evening for a full round-up of the local sport.