Local football round-up

Steve and Roger Cugley of Barton With Sam Cox and Shaune Cox 3rd team Manager beside the new advertising board Archant

Results from across the region

Sam Cox and Third team manager Shaune Cox being presented the new shirt from Roger Cugley of Barton Cars Company Sam Cox and Third team manager Shaune Cox being presented the new shirt from Roger Cugley of Barton Cars Company

Playing in a new away kit kindly supplied kindly by Barton Cars on Withycombe Village Road, Exmouth Town 3rds were unlucky in going down to a 3-2 defeat at Otterys St Mary 3rds on Saturday.

Exmouth remained defensively resolute until finally conceding on 38 minutes and Ottery bagged a second soon after.

Sam Cox got one back for Town, following up after Max Reader’s initial effort had been blocked.

Exmouth then drew level when Josh Price headed home a Jack Cappleman cross, but Ottery broke Town hearts with a late winner against the run of play.

Elsewhere in Division 4 East of the Devon and Exeter League, Lympstone went down to a 3-1 defeat against HT Dons.

Josh Fuller and Joe Poulten scored the goals for Otterton in the 2-0 victory at Millwey Rise, a result that lifted the Otters above their hosts in the table.

Upottery went down to a 3-0 defeat against Offwell Rangers in Division 3 East, while AFC Exe extended their lead at the top with a battling 2-1 win over Awliscombe.

In Division 2 East, Feniton Town battled hard before going down to a 3-2 defeat at unbeaten Exeter United.

Teignmouth sprung a surprise with a 3-2 win at Division 1 East leaders Beer Albion, while Lympstone went down 4-3 at home to Clyst Valley.

Feniton cemented their position at the top of the Premier Division East with a 4-0 success over Upottery.

It was another frustrating weekend without football for Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League.

Exmouth now have three games in hand on leaders Exwick Villa, who beat Chudleigh Athletic 4-1.

The other games saw St Martins edge past Heavitree United 2-1, Newtown produced an inspired display to beat Teignmouth 5-2 in a battle between second and third, while Liverton and Topsham played out a 1-1 draw.

Exmouth reserves will be hoping to finally get back in the action at Clyst Valley on Saturday and Budleigh are scheduled for a trip to Chudleigh.

It is also the final weekend of action in the Devon and Exeter League before the Christmas break, with teams across the region hoping to enter the festive period with the satisfaction of three more points.