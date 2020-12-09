Goals galore in the Devon & Exeter League
PUBLISHED: 07:21 09 December 2020
Entertaining return for local football
It turns out that lockdown has a positive impact on forward-thinking footballers, as almost 300 goals were scored in the Devon & Exeter League this weekend.
There were also plenty of surprises.
Premier East leaders Feniton, thankfully, avoided an upset, as they defeated Kentisbeare 3-1 and Beer Albion recorded an emphatic 6-2 drubbing of Dawlish United.
Seaton Town shared an eight-goal thriller with Whipton & Pinhoe, while Sidmouth Reserves and Upottery drew 3-3.
Exmouth Rovers and Beer Albion Reserves played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in Division 1 East and remain the only two unbeaten sides.
Arguably the story of the day came for East Budleigh, who recorded an incredible 9-4 victory at Clyst Valley Reserves. Jack Hocking bagged a hat-trick for East Budleigh, Alex Manning hit a brace and further goals from Hugo Demetre, Adam Wilkinson, Will Price and Jack Howarth.
Otterton, unfortunately, were one of the sides to endure an unexpected reverse, going down 2-0 at lowly Honiton Reserves. Lympston remain bottom after a 3-0 defeat to Teignmouth Reserves. Feniton Reserves had no answer to a powerful Axminster Reserves in Division Two East, going down to a 7-0 defeat. East Budleigh ran out 3-2 losers at Pinhoe.
In Division Three East, Upottery Reserves went down at AFC Exe, while Exmouth Town endured a tough afternoon in Division Four East, losing 10-2 against Bradninch. Josh Fuller notched a superb hat-trick for Otterton Reserves in their 7-4 trouncing of Sidmouth Town 4ths.
This weekend will present a huge challenge for Upottery in the top flight, as they travel to leaders Feniton, who are looking to extend their 100% record in the league. The challenge is almost as tough for Beer Albion, who take on second-placed Colyton.
In Division One East, Beer Albion Reserves host Teignmouth Reserves, Lympstone welcome Clyst Valley Reserves and Otterton v East Budleigh is a game with plenty of local flavour.
East Budleigh Reserves at home to Colyton Reserves could be a cracker in Division Two East, while Upottery Reserves will be targeting maximum points at home to struggling Offwell Rangers. Game on!
