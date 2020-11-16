Local Football Standings
PUBLISHED: 08:41 16 November 2020
Archant
Local Football Standings
The current pause in football with clubs a chance to regroup for the restart and the first couple of months to the season have been a mixed bag for local sides.
Exmouth Rovers are flying high at the top of Division 1 East in the Joma Devon and Exeter League, with six wins and a draw from the opening seven games, while East Budleigh and Exmouth Spartans sit in mid-table.
East Budleigh Reserves are in mid-table of Division 2 East, a division comfortably led by Axminster Town Reserves and Ottery St Mary Reserves. There is a four-way tie in Division 3 East, with the Reserves from Dawlish United, Topsham Town and Winchester alongside AFC Exe on nine points.
Seaton Town Reserves are flying high in Division 4 East but there is work to be done for Exmouth Town Thirds, who currently prop up the table.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.