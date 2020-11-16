Local Football Standings



The current pause in football with clubs a chance to regroup for the restart and the first couple of months to the season have been a mixed bag for local sides.

Exmouth Rovers are flying high at the top of Division 1 East in the Joma Devon and Exeter League, with six wins and a draw from the opening seven games, while East Budleigh and Exmouth Spartans sit in mid-table.

East Budleigh Reserves are in mid-table of Division 2 East, a division comfortably led by Axminster Town Reserves and Ottery St Mary Reserves. There is a four-way tie in Division 3 East, with the Reserves from Dawlish United, Topsham Town and Winchester alongside AFC Exe on nine points.

Seaton Town Reserves are flying high in Division 4 East but there is work to be done for Exmouth Town Thirds, who currently prop up the table.