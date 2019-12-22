Local football and the soggy season to date - who has played the most and the fewest!

The final Saturday before Christmas was yet another washout for local football teams.

East Devon based teams play in four different divisions across the Western League, The South West Peninsula League, The Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League and the Macron Devon & Exeter League.

The final Saturday of 2019 (December, 28) beckons and that will be the 21st Saturday of the current season. It also means that, from the first Saturday of January there are just 17 more Saturdays before the first weekend of May.

Exmouth Town have, to date played only 13 of what will ultimately be a 40 game season in the Western League. With Town also still being involved in two cup competitions it does mean that, as long as their next two games, Boxing Days home meeting with Buckland Athletic and Saturday's trip to Street both go ahead, then Town will have to play at least 27 more games over the final 17 weeks of the season.

Exmouth Town Reserves have played 12 of what will be a 30 game season in the Devon League North & East.

Budleigh Salterton have played 17 and match number 18 is the Boxing Day home game against Exmouth Town Reserves, so the Robins are well up with their fixtures.

In terms of the state of play across the leagues;

The South West Peninsula League Premier East are 'ahead of the rest' - The Premier East division has seen 180 of the 380 matches played so they are very nearly at halfway.

Honiton Town will reach the halfway of their league campaign with their Boxing Day home game against Sidmouth Town who, in turn, will be playing their 18th league game and so will reach halfway in their campaign on January 4 when they entertain Dartmouth United.

Axminster Town, who don't play on Boxing Day but are in action on Saturday (December 28) when they will travel to Cullompton Rangers where they will contest their 19th game and so reach the halfway mark of their league campaign.

The Scott Richards Devon League are also well placed with the North & East division having seen 100 of the 240 games played leaving 140 to be played and it is a similar story in the South & West division which has so far seen 105 out of 240 games played and so has 135 still to be played.

Ottery St Mary have no game now until January 4th when they will play the 12th game of their season after which they will have another 18 to negotiate to compete their league campaign.

The Western League Premier Division are not so well placed for they have seen 188 of their 420 matches played and so must cram around 232 into the final four months of the campaign.

The Macron Devon & Exeter League is not as well placed in terms of games played against games still to be played for, across the nine divisions of the league, the full complement of league matches will, when the final ball is kicked, stand at 1,542. Twenty-one weeks into the campaign the league has seen 553 matches completed and there'll be plenty of midweek action for many member clubs with no fewer than 989 games to be negotiated over the next 17 weeks.

The least matches played so far are the three league games completed by Farway in their Macron League Division Five campaign. That means that Farway will, from Saturday, January 4, be facing playing 21 league games in 17 weeks and so will be keen to avoid further postponements. Awliscombe, in the same division, have only played four games sop far in their league campaign!

The full count of matches played and those remaining (shown in brackets) for East Devon teams in the Macron League is:

Premier: Feniton 11 (19); Beer Albion 9 (21); Seaton 14 (16), Colyton 9 (21); Upottery 9 (21) and Sidmouth Town Reserves 12 (18)

Division One: Lympstone 11 (13) and Tipton 9 (15)

Division Two: East Budleigh 11 (15); Beer Reserves 10 (16); Otterton 6 (20), Honiton Town Reserves 11 (15)

Division Three: Exmouth Spartans 7 (17); Dunkeswell Rovers 8 (116); Axmouth United 7 (17) and Upottery Reserves 9 (17)

Division Four: Millwey Rise 9 (15); Feniton Reserves 10 (14); Sidmouth Town III 8 (16) and Colyton Reserves 9 (15)

Division Five: Exmouth Rovers 9 (15); East Budleigh Reserves 7 (17); Farway 3 (21) and Awliscombe 4 (20)

Division Six: Offwell Rangers 9 (13); Otterton Reserves 11 (11) and Seaton Town Reserves 8 (14)

Division Seven: Lympstone Reserves 12 (14) and Sidmouth Town IV 10 (16)

Division Eight: Exmouth Town III 11 (15); Ottery St Mary Development XI 11 (15); Millwey Rise Reserves 8 (18)