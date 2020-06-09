Local clubs benefit from Football Foundation funding to help with pitch maintenance

Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton, Topsham Town and Lympstone Youth are amongst the latest football clubs to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Football Foundation targeting improving playing surfaces.

Other clubs included in the latest round of funding are: Honiton Town, Farway United, Uplyme, Colyton, Seaton Town, Beer Albion, Sidmouth Town, Otterton, Ottery St Mary and Upottery.

This latest round of funding comes thanks to a £7 million scheme involving the Premier League, The FA and the Football Foundation.

Across England, the number of clubs that have been able to receive some form of help in this latest round of funding is 3,000.

The Pitch Preparation Fund was set up in support of the game, which is currently facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is providing grants to clubs that have lost out on normal revenue streams during this difficult period and helping them to get their pitches ready for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

The response to the Fund has been positive, with around 3,000 applications received in the two-and-a-half weeks the application window was open during May.

As a result, £7m of investment has been awarded to 2,902 clubs and organisations.

This will allow 9,588 football pitches to be made match-fit, benefiting 33,153 football teams in the grassroots, non-league and women’s game, as well as every club in the Welsh Cymru Premier League.

The Pitch Preparation Fund’s impact in numbers:

A total of 2,902 grants awarded; £7m of investment; 9,588 football pitches improved; 33,153 football teams benefiting; 2,196 grassroots clubs awarded grants; 706 clubs in the National League System awarded grants; 1,138 grants will support women and girls’ football; All 12 Welsh Cymru Premier League clubs awarded grants; May 2020 saw a 176% increase in general Football Foundation applications when compared to the same period last year.

You can find out more with regard to this latest round of funding and indeed, how your local club can get similar help at https://footballfoundation.org.uk/looking-for-funding