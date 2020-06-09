Advanced search

Local clubs benefit from Football Foundation funding to help with pitch maintenance

PUBLISHED: 15:45 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 09 June 2020

Archant

Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton, Topsham Town and Lympstone Youth are amongst the latest football clubs to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Football Foundation targeting improving playing surfaces.

Other clubs included in the latest round of funding are: Honiton Town, Farway United, Uplyme, Colyton, Seaton Town, Beer Albion, Sidmouth Town, Otterton, Ottery St Mary and Upottery.

This latest round of funding comes thanks to a £7 million scheme involving the Premier League, The FA and the Football Foundation.

Across England, the number of clubs that have been able to receive some form of help in this latest round of funding is 3,000.

The Pitch Preparation Fund was set up in support of the game, which is currently facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is providing grants to clubs that have lost out on normal revenue streams during this difficult period and helping them to get their pitches ready for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

The response to the Fund has been positive, with around 3,000 applications received in the two-and-a-half weeks the application window was open during May.

As a result, £7m of investment has been awarded to 2,902 clubs and organisations.

This will allow 9,588 football pitches to be made match-fit, benefiting 33,153 football teams in the grassroots, non-league and women’s game, as well as every club in the Welsh Cymru Premier League.

The Pitch Preparation Fund’s impact in numbers:

A total of 2,902 grants awarded; £7m of investment; 9,588 football pitches improved; 33,153 football teams benefiting; 2,196 grassroots clubs awarded grants; 706 clubs in the National League System awarded grants; 1,138 grants will support women and girls’ football; All 12 Welsh Cymru Premier League clubs awarded grants; May 2020 saw a 176% increase in general Football Foundation applications when compared to the same period last year.

You can find out more with regard to this latest round of funding and indeed, how your local club can get similar help at https://footballfoundation.org.uk/looking-for-funding

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Local clubs benefit from Football Foundation funding to help with pitch maintenance

Exmouth Town latest - the Southern Road work continues

(Left to right) Martin Cook, Mark Lever and Tony Snelgrove, the latter who is the club's disability officer, working on the pathway that is being worked on to provide better wheelchair access at Southern Road.Picture ETFC

Budleigh bowlers get a further boost as more players return to action

Budleigh bowlers enjoying pefect conditions at the club's CricketField Lane home. Picture BSBC

Primary schools will not reopen to all pupils before summer holidays

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Support the very best of our regional food industry

PHYSICAL WORK: Lucy is a lettuce picker on a G’s farm
Drive 24