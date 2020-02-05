Liverpool connection for Exmouth Town's Southern Road home

The two turnstiles that once shepherded supporters into the Anfield Road end at the home of Liverpool and subsequenlty were used at Vauhall Motors FC, but, from next season, will be in use at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town. Picture: ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town's Southern Road ground is to have a pair of turnstiles that once graced the Anfield Road End at the home of Liverpool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two turnstiles laoded into the back of a van and ready for the journey from Vauxhall Motors in Cheshire to Southern Road Exmouth. Picture: ETFC The two turnstiles laoded into the back of a van and ready for the journey from Vauxhall Motors in Cheshire to Southern Road Exmouth. Picture: ETFC

It was one of the club's Muff Town Casuals group members who spotted that a pair of turnstiles were being sold by Vauxhall Motors and he contacted Town vice chairman Adam Fitzgerald who, in turn, got in contact with Vauxhall Motors to arrange purchase.

Town have a Blackpool-based supporter in the shape of Simon Bull and he got himself along to Rivacre Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, the home of North West Counties Division One League side Vauxhall Motors, to collect the turnstiles and deliver them to Southern Road where they pitched up ahead of Saturday's Toolstation Western League Premier Division meeting with Bridgwater Town.

Exmouth Town's Martin Cook takes up the story: "It seems that the turnstiles were purchased by Vauxhall Motors from Liverpool and now they are with us at Southern Road thanks to another great piece of work by Simon [Bull].

"We really are fortunate to have a small army of Town-loving supporters who will go over and beyond for the cause. The turnstiles do need some TLC and restoration, but then we will be looking to install them in place during the summer all ready for use next season."