Lidstone and Wright at the double in Otterton home win

Otterton were 4-2 home winners over Sandford when the pair met at Stantaway for a Macron League Two game.

Matt Lidstone and Ryan Wright shared the scoring honours with a brace each.

The win, a second of the league season, means Sandford are now unbeaten in five league games with their only defeat in the league this season being the 3-1 home reversal they suffered at the hands of Beer Albion Reserves.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Otterton have another home game when they host Clyst Valley Reserves.

Otterton Reserves lost 4-1 at Seaton Town Reserves in a Macron League Division Six game. Dale Evans scored what proved to be a consolation for Otterton who sit eighth in the table having banked seven points from their 10 games so far.

Tomorrow, Otterton second team visit a Bradninch side they beat 6-1 when the pair met at Stantaway last month.