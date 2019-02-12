Advanced search

Tose nets four as Exmouth Under-13s complete terrific comeback

PUBLISHED: 13:31 14 February 2019

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Lewis Tose scored four goals as Exmouth United Under-13s completed a stunning comeback to defeat Culm Sampford United 6-3.

In what were very windy conditions, United found themselves against the elements in the first half and the Mid Devon side took a 12th minute lead with a long-range free-kick.

Two minutes later the lead was 2-0 and then, with 10 minutes of the half remaining, United found themselves three goals down!

The comeback was launched just before the break. Benji Clutton put in a big tackle to first win the ball and he then sent Luca Brind away and he squared the ball to strike partner Lewis Tose, who calmly slotted home.

During the break, the United players were reminded of how much an influence the conditions were on the game and being two goals down was most certainly not an insurmountable challenge!

It took United just two minutes from the re-start for the deficit to be reduced to a single goal and again it was Clutton who began the move that ended with a fine finish from Brind.

Seven minutes later parity was restored when Tose danced his way through the defence before unleashing a left-footed strike that nestled in the top corner of the net.

Once level, United went in search of a fourth goal and they did not have long to wait as Tose completed his hat-trick with a sweetly struck shot from 20 yards. With their tails up and confidence flowing through the ranks, United kept the pressure on and it was Tose again who made the game 5-3 before substitute James Taylor-Adey’s late strike made it 6-3.

At the back, William Lavis put in a great performance to keep the league’s top goal scorer quiet throughout the game.

Exmouth now set their sights on another big performance when they take on third-placed Sidmouth.

