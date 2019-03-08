Leballeur nets four times as Exmouth United U15s book a League Cup final spot

Exmouth United Under-15s booked a place in the final of the Exeter and District Youth League Cup when they defeated Panthers 4-1 in the semi-finals, a contest played under lights at the home of Cullompton Rangers.

United were swiftly into their stride and they took a fifth minute lead when Jared Guy curled a free-kick over the defensive wall and into the top left corner of the net.

Panthers looked to hit back, but they got little change out of the United back three of Ben Sriburi, Harry Clarke and Adam Brown in front of the commanding Archie Clements in goal.

The solid defence enabled the midfield five of Tom Head, Charlie Skinner, Alfie Gillard, Sam Foster and Joe Bowden, together with strikers Guy and George Phillips, to push on and look for a second goal.

However, the only other goal of the half came somewhat against the run of play and the teams trooped off at the break all square at 1-1.

United made a couple of changes and, just a few minutes into the second half, Gillard volleyed United back in front.

Defender Harry Al-Mashoor linked cleverly with winger Will Bailey and, with midfielder Harry Williams hitting a range of superb passes, the third goal soon followed, drilled home by Head.

The fourth and final goal was scored by Foster, and again it was following a slick passing move.

The win was no more than United deserved after another committed team performance, with all players fully involved and each one contributing greatly to the result.

A league and cup double remains a target for, now they have booked a place in the cup final, they can concentrate on their league aspirations where they currently sit second in Division One, a spot they finished in, in each of the past two seasons!