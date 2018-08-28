Advanced search

Leballeur at the double as Exmouth United U14s win well

PUBLISHED: 10:40 17 January 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth United Under-14s chalked up a 10th successive victory when they won 6-3 on their visit to Feniton Flyers for an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

It was the home side that started the brighter with what was a good combination of strength and accurate passing.

However, United grew into the game and scored twice, first through Cayleb Field and then with a smart finish from Jay Leballeur, with the assist down to Seb Harrison, who was irrepressible throughout the contest in midfield. Fellow midfielder Lewis Evans gained a second assist to set up another for Leballeur and Field grabbed a brace to make it 4-1 at half-time.

The attacking prowess was only half the story, with United withstanding pressure superbly at the back. Glovesman Lewis Fulls had a commanding game as did defenders Dylan Mogford, Daniel Alford, Tom Price, Harry Bassett, Harry Bowley and captain Harry Kifli-Reynolds.

The second half was a close contest throughout. Tommy Foa, Bassett, Harrison and Mogford worked relentlessly in midfield to help keep a good home side at arm’s length. In the second half, Leballeur grabbed a second and the home side added two more before the final goal of the game, which was scored by winger Patryk Plackecki with assist from Bryn Stephens, who did exceptionally well with a weaving run into the area.

Most Read

Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Tribute paid to Rod Webber, a ‘true Exmothian’

Rod Webber, who was chairman for Exmouth Town Football Club, died aged 81. Picture: Heather Webber

Horse owner speaks out after dog attack left niece ‘seriously bruised’

Milly riding Spring moments before the incident took place. Picture: Tracey Berryman.

