Lavis, Twose and McBryan net as Blues U15s play out a thriller with South Molton

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-15s meeting with South Molton. Picture: TREVOR HORNE Archant

Brixington Blues Under-15s launched a memorable comeback in an end-to-end, action-packed, eventful match against a strong South Molton visiting side who eventually took the match honours, 6-3, writes Paul Jeffery.

The Blues side started the fixture in a positive frame of mind after a tough opening league match, the previous week.

There was a welcome return for defender Bradley Cameron and a first start for new man Will Lavis, and both performed what was certainly a high-tempo and combative encounter.

The first 20 minutes showed the quality on display with both sides impressing with their passing and control.

The visiting strikers pressed high against the line and used the ball over the top to test the home side’s defence.

The Blues central partnership of Luke Ewing and Fin MacDonald fought a hard-edged battle to gain control of the midfield, causing the visitors to search the flanks and take shots from long-range.

The breakthrough came when Blues conceded a penalty and the place kick was converted with a well taken shot.

The visitors scored again minutes later from a ricochet off a clearance when ‘keeper Ben Jeffery went to deal with a through ball.

Inspired by some good fortune the visitors pressed home their advantage. A well-executed move split the home side defence and the first half finished with South Molton holding a 3-0 lead.

During the break the Blues coaches made a switch to take the game to the visitors, using pace and angled through balls to change the tide of the game.

The ploy worked and early in the second half the comeback began when Will Lavis broke with pace before rifling a stunning long-range effort that arrowed its way into the net.

The second goal came when Lewis Tose rose highest to score with a superb header. South Molton pegged one back against the run of play, but, when Jack McBryan struck with a free-kick from the right it seemed the Blues might still take something from the game.

In a thrilling finale to the game South Molton held their composure. They scored two late goals to seal the win in a memorable contest played in front of a supportive and socially distanced crowd.

