Laverock sparkles as East Budleigh win well at Dunkeswell

There were mixed fortunes for the two East Budleigh senior teams in their respective Joma Devon & Exeter League outings on the penultimate Saturday of October.

East Budleigh produced a great team performance to pick up all three points at Dunkeswell where they won a Joma League One East meeting 4-2, writes Mark Auton.

It took Budleigh a while to get going and they found themselves a goal behind within 15 minutes.

Jack Hocking got his third goal in three games to level the scores as Budleigh got into their stride, finishing the half strongly with Alan Savage netting to put them into an interval lead.

Playing up the slope and against a strong wind after the break Budleigh were thankful to keeper Drew Shorrock who made some fine saves to protect the lead.

Despite this Budleigh still looked dangerous and, it was Man of the Match Guy Laverock who finished well from the edge of the box.

Ten minutes from time the hosts pulled one back, but were then reduced to ten men.

Budleigh took advantage as Will Price added number four for victory.

This Saturday (October 31). Budleigh will look for much of the same when they visit Lympstone (2.15pm).

East Budleigh: Shorrock, Jones, Thompson, Everest, Manning, Laverock, Liam West, Tom West, Savage, Hocking, Howarth. Subs: Day, Penhallurick, Price.

Meanwhile, East Budleigh Reserves were beaten 9-1 in Division Two East by a very strong Axminster side that have clearly been placed in the wrong league!

Sam Rice was the scorer of a late consolation after Chris Watts and Chris Drew-Cull had combined.

The Jays will hope to bounce back when they host Feniton this Saturday.