Laverock and Mann star as Budleigh Reserves net away success

Following six consecutive league defeats, Budleigh Salterton Reserves gained all three points when they travelled the short distance to take on Clyst Valley Reserves, winning the Macron Devon & Exeter Football League Division fixture 2-1, writes SpursTom.

In a first half of few creative chances, Budleigh should have taken an early lead, but Mark Tett wasted a clear-cut chance.

The majority of the action took place in the middle of the park, but a 21st minute brilliant save by Clyst keeper Bon Johnson was quickly followed by a goal line clearance from his defence.

The deadlock was eventually broken by Guy Laverock, who pounced to turn the ball home in a crowded area to give Budleigh the lead. The advantage was increased by Gareth Morrey who, seeing the keeper out of position, cleverly chipped the ball past him and into the net and the Robins took a two-goal lead into half-time.

As the second period progressed, both defences were being tested with the Robins the more attacking as a unit, but they had to thank their keeper Simon Savage for a wonderful double save in the 62nd minute that meant they retained their two goal lead. The game did see a third goal, albeit late on, when a Clyst Valley free-kick, taken by Kieran Barance, took a deflection before hitting the post and rolling over the line.

Given the two sides are both struggling at the wrong end of the table, everyone contributed greatly towards a fine match, but the two outstanding players were Budleigh youngsters, left back Guy Laverock and left midfielder Elliot Mann.