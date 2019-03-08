Laverock and Howarth on target as East Budleigh complete double over Alphington

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

East Budleigh returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Alphington to complete an early season double, but should have won the game in Exeter by a greater margin, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guy Laverock and Jack Howarth struck for the Jays in the first half, but in the second Budleigh were unable to take the chances to put the game to bed. Thankfully for Budleigh, they kept the hosts at bay to take the points.

Man of the Match for Budleigh was Jacob Rice.

This Saturday (September 28), East Budleigh host Heavitree at Vicarage Road (3pm).

East Budleigh Reserves were edged out at home, beaten 1-0 by Farway United, suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of a good visiting side.

The visitors played well, but a number of Budleigh players were below par! Budleigh keeper Drew Shorrock was the busier of the two keepers and made a smart parry to his left after 24 minutes.

Five minutes later the away side struck and were limiting Budleigh to long range shots from Jamie Cardwell and Morgan Pearce. In the Budleigh defence Josh Sale and Dave Haggerty were working hard, but on the hour the former was replaced by Mark Bowles after a recurring calf injury.

The Farway stopper made a good save when a Pearce centre came off of a defender, but it wasn't to be Budleigh's day.