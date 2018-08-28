Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Last-minute Salter strike settles terrific ladies’ derby match between Budleigh and Ottery

PUBLISHED: 14:25 22 January 2019

Archant

The latest Westward Developments Devon Women’s League Division One meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Ottery St Mary turned out to be a real thriller, a superb contest that was ‘in the balance’ until the final whistle, writes SpursTom.

Fixtures between sides on the whole have been very close, and Sunday’s encounter could not have been tighter.

Just 14 days before, the pair had met at Ottery where the Robinettes emerged as 3-1 victors.

The Otters arrived at Greenway Lane fresh from their 14-0 win at Cullompton the week before and began the contest as if they meant business, clearly intent on gaining revenge for that recent defeat.

What developed was a first half that saw much of the play take place in the middle third of the pitch and, as a result, there were precious few chances created at either end.

Indeed, it was not until the 44th minute that the first serious raid on either goal was made and it ended with Bec Long running onto a Katy Harkness pass to fire the Robinettes into the lead.

After the break the play became more creative and chances were fashioned in the two penalty areas.

Both goalkeepers, Ottery’s Shannon Newman and Budleigh’s Maddie Walsh, were called into action on several occasions with Walsh, in particular, pulling off three extremely important saves, though she was left helpless when Meg Williams smashed the equalizer pass her on 74 minutes!

With tiredness creeping in, on an energy-sapping pitch, it became nail-biting as the search for a winner began.

Then, just as they did at the end of the first period, the Robinettes snatched victory in the 89th minute through Amy Salter, with the assist down to Emma (Hayley) Worsley.

All 31 players that were involved in this thrilling contest deserve so much praise.

Ottery will no doubt feel very disappointed at conceding so late in the day, but they contributed much to the match and they can go into coming games with real confidence.

Budleigh team: M Walsh, E Lacey, K Harkness, S Dunne, L Burch, K Parsley, R Dunn, A Salter, EH Worsley, J Cordwell, K Worsley, L Piper, B Long, J Case, J Soper and K Palmer.

Ottery team: S Newman, M Williams, H Daly, J Jenkin, T Cake, L West, M Hutchings, P Stuart, J Harris, G Baker, K Underwood, H Salter, B Wilson, P Broadhurst and S Radcliff.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship

Brixington Blues u9s are pleased to have Moreys convenience store as their new kit sponsors this season. Like Brixington Blues, Moreys is a long-established part of Exmouth life and business owner Mark Gibbins was very pleased to be able to sponsor the team. All involved with Brixington Blues Under-9s wish to place on record their thanks to Mark. Picture BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

Danny Lewis fires three twos on his way to East Devon Stableford success

Golf club and ball

Last-minute Salter strike settles terrific ladies’ derby match between Budleigh and Ottery

Madeira ladies see off Plymouth in Lacemakers Topclub competition

Madeira bowlers who took part in the Toorak weekend. Picture CAROL SMITH

Exmouth Nomads beaten by a slick Sidmouth 2nd XV

Action from the Exmouth Nomads meeting with Topsham. Picture EXMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists