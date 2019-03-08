Last-gasp Matthew strike rescues what could yet be a big point for East Budleigh

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Liam Matthew rescued East Budleigh with a last-ditch goal to give the Jays a share of the spoils in an entertaining Macron League Division Three game at home to Clyst Valley that ended 1-1.

Budleigh had the better of the first half, playing with the stiff breeze, and should have been at least a couple of goals up at the interval.

Tom Chudley, who was having a good game on the left flank, and Jacob Rice, on the right, combined to cause the visiting defence all sorts of problems.

On another day, Dan Atkinson would have bagged a hat-trick! Both Chudley and Rice laid on chances that went begging, whilst, from midfield, Liam West and Hugo Demetre were controlling the game and, when the latter carved out a neat pass to Chudley, the latter was unlucky not to score.

The second period was always going to be harder for Budleigh, playing against the wind, and, as the half wore on, the visitors came more into the game.

Indeed, with 73 minutes on the watch, the inevitable happened and the away side scored. Budleigh threw caution to the wind and Matthew headed just wide from another Chudley centre before the last-gasp equaliser arrived. Chudley swung in a corner and, when the ball dropped, Matthew produced a fine acrobatic finish. For Budleigh, Chudley stood out, whilst Darren Everest was his usual steady self. Budleigh are in action tonight (Wednesday) against neighbours Budleigh Salterton at Vicarage Road (6.30pm).

East Budleigh Reserves are back at Ottery St Mary on Thursday (April 18) when they play Sidmouth thirds in a Golesworthy Cup semi-final tie, with kick off at Washbrook Meadow at 7pm.