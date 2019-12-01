Advanced search

Lascelles at the double as 10-man Town Under-18s win Devon Cup tie in style

PUBLISHED: 20:53 01 December 2019

Exmouth Town Under-18s made Devon Cup progress with a victory over Chaddlewood Miners.

What made the fact the Town side booked a last eight place in the competition that the club won last year is that they played the entire match with just 10 players owing to late withdrawals and drop outs on the day!

Tom Preece fired Town into a 17th minute lead and then Ethan Lake doubled the lead.

After the Plymouth side got a goal back, two goals from Dylan Lascelles saw Town to a deserved win and a place in the last eight.

