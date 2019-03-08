Knott hat-trick as Brixington Blues U15s net six against Exeter Panthers

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Brixington Blues Under-15s were 6-0 winners when they entertained Exeter Panthers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues began well and Ethan Hawes, playing a year up as he is an U14 player, was involved in an early sweeping move that ended with Oliver Bradley's shot being well saved.

Jayden Marles and Luke Paramore then combined prior to Jack Drew-Cull going close.

Blues finally got the goal their play deserved when Joel Knott rifled a free-kick home.

Panthers hit back, but Blues glovesman Russell Bracey made a smart save before, at the other end of the pitch skipper Jake Haggerty provided the assist for Knott to head Blues into a 2-0 lead.

Makan Coulibaly and Aly Abouelsaad, thee latter who is a new signing for the Blues, both came off the bench to join the action.

It was Coulibaly who was fouled in the area leading up to a Jake Haggerty penalty that gave his side a 3-0 lead and then Coulibaly rounded off a slick team move with the fourth goal to see the home side in at half-time leading 4-0.

Ethan Hawes and Oliver Bradley were involved in the build-up to Knott completing his hat-trick to make it 5-0 and within a minute it was six as Haggerty, Ewing, Paramore and Bradley were all involved prior to a second goal for Coulibaly.

The Blues Man of the Match award was shared between Reeece Alexander and three-goal Joel Knott.