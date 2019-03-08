Advanced search

Knott hat-trick as Brixington Blues U15s net six against Exeter Panthers

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 October 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Brixington Blues Under-15s were 6-0 winners when they entertained Exeter Panthers.

Blues began well and Ethan Hawes, playing a year up as he is an U14 player, was involved in an early sweeping move that ended with Oliver Bradley's shot being well saved.

Jayden Marles and Luke Paramore then combined prior to Jack Drew-Cull going close.

Blues finally got the goal their play deserved when Joel Knott rifled a free-kick home.

Panthers hit back, but Blues glovesman Russell Bracey made a smart save before, at the other end of the pitch skipper Jake Haggerty provided the assist for Knott to head Blues into a 2-0 lead.

Makan Coulibaly and Aly Abouelsaad, thee latter who is a new signing for the Blues, both came off the bench to join the action.

It was Coulibaly who was fouled in the area leading up to a Jake Haggerty penalty that gave his side a 3-0 lead and then Coulibaly rounded off a slick team move with the fourth goal to see the home side in at half-time leading 4-0.

Ethan Hawes and Oliver Bradley were involved in the build-up to Knott completing his hat-trick to make it 5-0 and within a minute it was six as Haggerty, Ewing, Paramore and Bradley were all involved prior to a second goal for Coulibaly.

The Blues Man of the Match award was shared between Reeece Alexander and three-goal Joel Knott.

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe ladies RFC: “Come and join us”

The poster that advertises Withycombe ladies rugby. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Town thirds see winning start to new term ended

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

East Budleigh Reserves held at home by Lapford

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams scores six tries as Withy ladies trounce Teignmouth

Rugby ball.

Budleigh’s indoor bowlers launch new term with win at Isca

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists