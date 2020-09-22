Knott at the double in Town U16s win at Okehampton

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s began the new Exeter and District Youth League with a splendid 4-1 win in their opening game at Okehampton.

This Town side is a new squad put together by two of its players.

A Knott double, one a penalty and the other a powerful header, together with a superbly struck free-kick from Rowsell and a clever finish from Precious, saw Town to a deserved victory.

Throughout the game, the Town players showed a willingness to work hard for each other. A 2-0 interval lead became just the one goal advantage early in the second half.

However, testament to the character and belief in this Town youth team, they did not let the pegging back get to them and were quickly back on the front foot to seal the win with two further goals.

With numbers slightly depleted due to injuries this was a good performance that certainly has created a selection problem for the Town management.