King nets as Town Reserves bag deserved point at Newtown

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves were full value for the point they got from their visit to Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North & East high-flying Newtown.

When the sides met in a floodlit Southern Road game 10 days before, Newtown won 5-0, but this was a very different game for the Mid Devon based side with Town scoring first through Dylan King and holding that lead through to the half-time break.

The home pressure told in the second half and the equaliser did eventually come.

However, Town fully deserved to depart with something to show for their considerable efforts.

The Town Reserves are at home on Wednesday night with St Martins the visitors to Southern Road (7.30pm).

The Town second team are also at home on Saturday (September 26) when it is the first of this season’s two local derby game with Budleigh Salterton the Southern Road opposition (3pm)