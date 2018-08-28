Advanced search

Kilburn Thompson at the double as Blues U16 girls defeat Plainmoor

PUBLISHED: 12:50 28 January 2019

Action from the Brixington Blues girls U16 4-2 win over Plainmoor. Picture DONNA ROBERTS

Action from the Brixington Blues girls U16 4-2 win over Plainmoor. Picture DONNA ROBERTS

Brixington Blues U16 girls continued their wonderful season as they saw off Plainmoor in their latest league outing.

Action from the Brixington Blues girls U16 4-2 win over Plainmoor. Picture DONNA ROBERTSAction from the Brixington Blues girls U16 4-2 win over Plainmoor. Picture DONNA ROBERTS

The Blues girls served up a terrific all-round performance to defeat the South Devon-based side 4-2.

Esme Kilburn Thompson scored two of the goals and the other scorers were Izzy Woodall and Molly Howlett.

