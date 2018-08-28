Kilburn Thompson at the double as Blues U16 girls defeat Plainmoor
PUBLISHED: 12:50 28 January 2019
Archant
Brixington Blues U16 girls continued their wonderful season as they saw off Plainmoor in their latest league outing.
Action from the Brixington Blues girls U16 4-2 win over Plainmoor. Picture DONNA ROBERTS
The Blues girls served up a terrific all-round performance to defeat the South Devon-based side 4-2.
Esme Kilburn Thompson scored two of the goals and the other scorers were Izzy Woodall and Molly Howlett.