Kilburn Thompson at the double as Blues U16 girls defeat Plainmoor

Action from the Brixington Blues girls U16 4-2 win over Plainmoor. Picture DONNA ROBERTS Archant

Brixington Blues U16 girls continued their wonderful season as they saw off Plainmoor in their latest league outing.

The Blues girls served up a terrific all-round performance to defeat the South Devon-based side 4-2.

Esme Kilburn Thompson scored two of the goals and the other scorers were Izzy Woodall and Molly Howlett.