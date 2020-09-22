Kelsall strike sees Budleigh U16s to winning start in league campaign

Archant

The Budleigh Salterton Under-16s made a winning start to the new Exeter & District Youth Football League campaign, writes SpursTom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It seemed to be the case that Budleigh Salterton teams take a while to get started and this Greenway Lane meeting with West Hill Junior certainly was no different.

The young Robins were on the back foot from the off; the defence surviving the early pressure they put under.

They were very thankful to new goalkeeper Matthew Brown pulling off a fine save low down to his right.

They nearly conceded in the 34th minute, when a high overhead pass/centre from West Hill right midfield which we all thought was going over the bar, got held up in the wind, bounced off the woodwork and safely cleared.

There was further good fortune for the hosts when, following a mix-up and collision between the keeper and a defender, the ball almost fell nicely to the on-rushing West Hill player!

The deadlock was broken when Budleigh left back Caleb Kelsall played a delightful long-ball for Alex Bowyer, who outpaced the defenders before finding the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

That proved to be the only goal of the first half.

The second half was a series of near misses, as both put all their efforts into attacking. Somehow no one hit the target.

The visitors will feel disappointed to get nothing from the game.

But for the Robins a welcome home win and three precious points, with their Man of the Match award going to Alex Bowyer.U16s is an October 3 derby date at Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings (10.30am).