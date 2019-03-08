Kelsall nets only goal as East Budleigh Reserves win at Cheriton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A solitary strike from Luke Kelsall gave East Budleigh Reserves a 1-0 victory at Cheriton Fitzpaine in a Macron League Division Seven meeting, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what was an even first half, Budleigh played into the wind. Kelsall went close and Morgan Pearce hit the post, whilst at the other end of the pitch the Budleigh back four of Lewis Fletcher, Dave Clow, Josh Sale and Dave Haggerty were standing up well in front of keeper Mark Bown.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first until manager Si Pearce changed to a back three with Wayne Gooding and Daz Cardwell entering the action. This paid dividends as Kelsall scored the only goal of the afternoon. Pearce was denied a second when the host stopper pulled off a great save, but Budleigh held on well to bank three deserved points.

The Man of the Match was Gav Russell for a Budleigh side who host Broadclyst this Saturday (March 16) at Vicarage Road.