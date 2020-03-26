Advanced search

Jordan Harris one the league’s deadliest finishers

PUBLISHED: 11:03 27 March 2020

Exmouth Town players celebrate one of their seven goals in the win over Chipping Sodbury Town. Picture: ROB CHIDGEY

Exmouth Town players celebrate one of their seven goals in the win over Chipping Sodbury Town. Picture: ROB CHIDGEY

Archant

Exmouth Town’s Jordan Harris is the top five goal-scorers in the Toolstation Western League.

The Town striker is fourth in the table having scored 26 goals in 27 appearances.

The league leader is Plymouth Parkway’s Adam Carter who has scored 29 goals in 24 appearances.

Only one of Harris’ goals came from the penalty spot and he has started 26 of his 27 games.

Harris is two goals shy of breaking into the top two having played a considerable fewer games than those who occupy the third and second place spots.

Jack Crago of Tavistock is third having netted 27 times but he has played 33 games while second place Jack Fillingham has scored 28 but in 31 games.

With three Jacks and a Jordan making up the top five, it is clear having a first name begin with J is a good luck charm for finding the back of the net.

Harris is the only Exmouth player to feature in the top 15 and the next Town player is Ben Steer in 40th place on 10 goals. Aarron Denny is not far behind in 43rd with nine goals while Ace High is in 45th on the same figure.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Jordan Harris one the league’s deadliest finishers

Exmouth Town players celebrate one of their seven goals in the win over Chipping Sodbury Town. Picture: ROB CHIDGEY

Football season brought to an immediate halt with 19/20 campaign null and voided

Football, a generic picture. Picture TERRY IFE

There With You: Reprieve for self-employed workers impacted by coronavirus outbreak

Downing Street handout photo of Chancellor Rishi Sunak holding a digital Covid-19 Press Conference in 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: 10 Downing Street/Crown copyright/Pippa Fowles/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Exmouth rugby club extension plans given green light

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google

There with You – Clap for the NHS in East Devon

Clapping for carers. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24