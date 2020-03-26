Jordan Harris one the league’s deadliest finishers

Exmouth Town players celebrate one of their seven goals in the win over Chipping Sodbury Town. Picture: ROB CHIDGEY Archant

Exmouth Town’s Jordan Harris is the top five goal-scorers in the Toolstation Western League.

The Town striker is fourth in the table having scored 26 goals in 27 appearances.

The league leader is Plymouth Parkway’s Adam Carter who has scored 29 goals in 24 appearances.

Only one of Harris’ goals came from the penalty spot and he has started 26 of his 27 games.

Harris is two goals shy of breaking into the top two having played a considerable fewer games than those who occupy the third and second place spots.

Jack Crago of Tavistock is third having netted 27 times but he has played 33 games while second place Jack Fillingham has scored 28 but in 31 games.

With three Jacks and a Jordan making up the top five, it is clear having a first name begin with J is a good luck charm for finding the back of the net.

Harris is the only Exmouth player to feature in the top 15 and the next Town player is Ben Steer in 40th place on 10 goals. Aarron Denny is not far behind in 43rd with nine goals while Ace High is in 45th on the same figure.