Johnson nets hat-trick as Budleigh Reserves score five – and lose

Football Archant

Budleigh Salterton Reserves were involved in an extraordinary Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Three game at Sandford, a contest that yielded no fewer than 13 goals and could, perhaps should, have served up many more, writes SpursTom.

Morgan Johnson scored a hat-trick for the Robins’ second team, but his effort was outdone by Sandford striker Liam Schofield, who scored four as his team won 8-5!

Though the travelling Budleigh Robins came close with the first attack of the match, they very soon found themselves a goal behind from the clearance, all this within the first minute!

It did not get better for the Robins as they found themselves 4-0 down just 11 minutes into the contest!

The toughest thing for the team management to take was that on three of the occasions the home side netted early on, the goals came seconds after Budleigh had spurned a chance at the other end of the pitch!

To their credit, they pulled themselves together and battled back into the match and were fully deserving of the two goals they scored before the interval through first Mark Tett and then Morgan Johnson, which saw them into half-time trailing by just two goals at 4-2.

During the break the heavens opened and, with a now slippery surface, it was clear that such an open contest would yield further goals!

The next goal did not arrive until the 65th minute when a Sandford player collided with Robins’ goalkeeper Alex Yolland and the ball ended in the back of the net.

Unfortunately, for the visitors, after lengthy treatment, Alex went off and outfielder Adam Barlow went between the sticks.

From thereon goals came at regular intervals. Sandford made it 6-2 before a second from Johnson reduced the arrears.

Sandford scored again to lead 7-3, but then Johnson completed his treble to make it 7-4. A further home goal made it eight for Sandford, before Gareth Morrey rounded off the scoring with Budleigh’s fifth and the game’s 13th goal!

It is fair to report that we could have seen as many as 20 goals for the frame of both goals were struck a number of times!