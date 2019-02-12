Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jeffery thwarts Moors comeback as Brixington Blues Under-13s net away win

PUBLISHED: 10:23 05 March 2019

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s recorded a thrilling 4-3 win when they travelled to Tiverton to take on Moors Youth.

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

With both teams clearly up for the challenge, it was a high octane start with chances both ends within the first five minutes. Blues took the lead when Sammy Sidgwick’s through-ball found Fin Clifford, whose shot beat the keeper to open the scoring.

Tom Dean then cleverly used the wind to loft a free kick from well inside his own half and drop behind the defensive line. Luke Ewing read the situation well and ran through to challenge the keeper, earning himself a goal for his determination.

After the break, Moors stunned Blues with an early goal – their powerful striker running through to tuck the ball beyond goalkeeper Ben Jeffery.

Blues settled again and established a good spell of possession, culminating in a corner. Jack McBryan delivered into the danger zone, and Fin MacDonald reacted fastest to beat the keeper from close range and regain a two-goal lead. Further pressure followed, Harry Williams going close with a perfectly timed run and strike, but the Moors keeper somehow managed to get down to the low drive and keep it out of the net. Callum Smith also came close with a wonderful strike that he could only watch come back off the upright.

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

But the pressure paid off and Tom Dean extended the lead from the spot after he was taken down inside the area for a penalty.

Moors responded well, though, and pulled one back on the break to set up an exciting last 10 minutes. What’s more, with the wind assisting, Moors attacked again, and a wonderful strike came off the bar and over the line to bring them within a goal of a point.

But, with only two minutes to play, it was not quite enough to turn the game round and Blues closed out a nervy second half.

Ben Jeffery was deservedly named the Man of the Match for his superb shift of goalkeeping. A couple of fine saves and a last-ditch tackle in the dying minutes sealing the decision for the coaches, despite strong performances elsewhere on the pitch.

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Most Read

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Exmouth animal rescuer’s sadness after dumped lizard blinded and choked by tumours is put to sleep

The severely ill bearded dragon found dumped in a box in Exeter. Picture: CJS Exotics

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Council urged to take action over decision to not replace iconic post box

Broken postbox at Upper Stoneborough Lane, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Chris Beardmore

Most Read

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Exmouth animal rescuer’s sadness after dumped lizard blinded and choked by tumours is put to sleep

The severely ill bearded dragon found dumped in a box in Exeter. Picture: CJS Exotics

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Council urged to take action over decision to not replace iconic post box

Broken postbox at Upper Stoneborough Lane, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Chris Beardmore

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Red roses visit Sandy Park ahead of record-breaking Italy clash

Interim RFU CEO Nigel Melville, Cllr Rachel Sutton, Deputy Leader of Exeter City Council, Tony Rowe, Chairman of Exeter Chiefs, Lagi Tuima of Bristol Bears Women and England Women, Marlie Packer of Saracens Women and England Women, Jo Yelland, Strategic Director of Exeter City Council and Andy Cosslett, Rugby Football Union Chairman during the Media Day at Sandy Park ahead of the Red Roses first ever game at Sandy Park on March 9th on Thursday 28 February 2019 at Sandy Park, Exeter, Devon - PHOTO: Tom Sandberg/Pinnacle Photo Agency/England Rugby

Jeffery thwarts Moors comeback as Brixington Blues Under-13s net away win

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Exmouth badminton ace Jonty Wright continues build-up to England Nationals in April

Badminton - a generic picture

Jockey Will Biddick reaches 400 point-to-point winners at East Devon meeting

Point to point generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists