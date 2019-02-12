Jeffery thwarts Moors comeback as Brixington Blues Under-13s net away win

Action from Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Moors Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s recorded a thrilling 4-3 win when they travelled to Tiverton to take on Moors Youth.

With both teams clearly up for the challenge, it was a high octane start with chances both ends within the first five minutes. Blues took the lead when Sammy Sidgwick’s through-ball found Fin Clifford, whose shot beat the keeper to open the scoring.

Tom Dean then cleverly used the wind to loft a free kick from well inside his own half and drop behind the defensive line. Luke Ewing read the situation well and ran through to challenge the keeper, earning himself a goal for his determination.

After the break, Moors stunned Blues with an early goal – their powerful striker running through to tuck the ball beyond goalkeeper Ben Jeffery.

Blues settled again and established a good spell of possession, culminating in a corner. Jack McBryan delivered into the danger zone, and Fin MacDonald reacted fastest to beat the keeper from close range and regain a two-goal lead. Further pressure followed, Harry Williams going close with a perfectly timed run and strike, but the Moors keeper somehow managed to get down to the low drive and keep it out of the net. Callum Smith also came close with a wonderful strike that he could only watch come back off the upright.

But the pressure paid off and Tom Dean extended the lead from the spot after he was taken down inside the area for a penalty.

Moors responded well, though, and pulled one back on the break to set up an exciting last 10 minutes. What’s more, with the wind assisting, Moors attacked again, and a wonderful strike came off the bar and over the line to bring them within a goal of a point.

But, with only two minutes to play, it was not quite enough to turn the game round and Blues closed out a nervy second half.

Ben Jeffery was deservedly named the Man of the Match for his superb shift of goalkeeping. A couple of fine saves and a last-ditch tackle in the dying minutes sealing the decision for the coaches, despite strong performances elsewhere on the pitch.

