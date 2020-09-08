James Curtis scores ‘David Beckham’ style goal as Brixington United U10s win at Seaton

Brixington United Under-10s played a brace of matches against hosts Seaton.

In their first game, against Seaton B, United made a strong start and took an early lead when Oscar Trump rifled the ball into the top corner.

Further goals were scored by James Curtis and John Creese and that left United trooping off at the break with a 3-0 advantage.

United coach Messenger tweaked tactics during the break, but the United dominance continued with further goals scored Kyle Hawkshaw, John Creese and Riley West as United closed out an emphatic 10-0 success.

Game two was a much tougher affair for United as they took on a good Seaton A side.

In a close encounter of a first half, both goalkeepers were kept busy with United glovesman Kyle Hawkshaw making a number of smart saves.

The opening goal came midway through the first half with Riley West latching onto a through-ball before coolly slotting it past the home glovesman and that was the way things were at the break, with United a goal to the good.

There was just the one goal scored in the second half - but what a goal it was! James Curtis was the scorer.

When the ball arrived at his feet with him still in his own half of then pitch, young Curtis looked up, saw the home goalkeeper was some way off his goal line and promptly sent the sweetest of long-range strikes with the ball sailing over the glovesman’s head and into the net!

That proved to be the final goal of the game as United ended a fine morning with a clean sheet double.