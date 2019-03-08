Advanced search

It's official - Exmouth Town are heading for the Western League

PUBLISHED: 09:12 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 20 May 2019

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

This image is the copyright of Adrian Langdon, 58 Marshall Avenue, WADEBRIDGE, Cornwall UK. PL27 6BB

The news that Exmouth Town had been eagerly awaiting finally came through at the weekend with confirmation that Town had achieved promotion and would be plying their trade next season in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, writes John Dibsdall.

Having narrowly missed out on the South West Peninsula Premier Division title to Tavistock, that would have given them automatic promotion, Town had to rely on their points per game average being in the top nine of teams in the fifteen step 6 leagues nationally that did not qualify as League winners.

With their impressive run that saw them win thirteen and draw two of their last fifteen league games their 2.47average points from thirty six games has earned them the right to take their place in the Western League Premier Division for the first time since they withdrew from that league in 2005.

Town will once again lock horns with old Devon rivals such as Buckland Athletic (now managed by ex-town Manager Richard Pears), Plymouth Parkway (who finished runners-up to Willand Rovers, who have been promoted to the Southern League) and Tavistock.

Other sides in the League include Bridport, Bridgwater, Wellington and Street, but they will also travel to new grounds such as Cribbs and Roman Glass St George.

Town's Reserves have also achieved promotion as they will be playing in the newly formed Devon Football League, North and East Division, next season.

Other clubs in the league include Budleigh Salterton, St. Martins, Teignmouth and Witheridge along with some of their rivals from this season including Exwick Villa, Heavitree United, Newtown and Clyst Valley.

Now that Town know their opponents for next season they can start to arrange pre-season friendlies. In the past we have played the likes of Bridgwater, Bridport and Wellington but it was impractical to play these sides if we were going to meet in the League.

Town should also be in the hat for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup (to be played August 10) and the FA Vase (August 31).

Exiting times ahead and a just reward for all the hard work that has been put into the club both on and off the pitch this last twelve months.

