Advanced search

Is the current Toolstation Western League season set to be abandoned?

PUBLISHED: 07:44 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 24 March 2020

Archant

The Toolstation Western League has been asked to participate in a Webex meeting today (Tuesday, March 24) with all step 5/6 leagues and the Football Association (FA).

The FA have asked the Western League for their position as regards the current season and the league has forwarded to the FA their response.

The Western League has advised clubs that while they see their response as the only way to conclude the current season, this will not necessarily be the final outcome from the Tuesday meeting.

The Toolstation Western League message to their member clubs:

Like many leagues around the country since matches were suspended the board of the Western League has discussed various options for the conclusion of the season. I am sure you have had similar discussions.

There are a range of possibilities and whichever one is finally decided upon, it is inevitable that some clubs and possibly leagues will be disappointed by the final decision. The view of the Western League is that the current season should be abandoned and that no promotion or relegation take place. In effect making the 2019/20 season void. The 20/21 season should then commence (hopefully on time) with a league constitution exactly as they were for the start of the current season.

We see a problem with drawing a line under the season and then promoting and relegating clubs on a points per game basis. Clubs placed just below the promotion places could rightly argue that with so many games still left to play, they would have a realistic chance of promotion. Equally, clubs in a relegation position could argue that they could overhaul clubs above them with so many matches still to be played. There would also be an issue with trying to hold play-off matches at a yet undetermined time in readiness for the 2020/21 season.

The RFU have already brought the 2019/20 rugby season to an end below Premiership level and have announced that a task force will meet to determine how the final tables should be decided.

Most Read

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Most Read

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Is the current Toolstation Western League season set to be abandoned?

Coronavirus: Prime Minister places the UK on lockdown with new emergency measures

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

New East Devon Democratic Alliance formed

Paul Arnott, who is leader of the new East Devon Democratic Alliance. Picture: Paul Arnott/Archant

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Drive 24