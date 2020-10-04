Hunter and Price impress as Town thirds lose local derby of the close encounter kind

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were edged out 2-1 in a close encounter of a local derby when they entertained Otterton Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a confident start Town spurned three gilt-edged opportunities to take the lead before striker Aaron Dare fired them into a 20th minute lead.

With midfielders Max Reader and Tommy Evans orchestrating things, the Town dominance continued, but again excellent approach was not matched with a finish and half-time arrived with the score still 1-0.

Otterton began the second half well and levelled on 55 minutes.

From the re-start Town launched a raid that was halted and, in a slick counter-attack, former Town player Rob Chidgey fired his new team into a 2-1 lead.

Town ended the game as they started it, creating chance after chance, but still a finish was lacking and, when the final whistle blew, Otterton had the points.

Town’s stand-in goalkeeper Mike Hunter had a fine game and was certainly not at fault for either goal while Josh Price made an impressive debut on the left wing but the Barton Cars Town thirds Man of the Match for the second week running went to Callum Retter-Stone.

Next up for the Town thirds is an away game at Millwey Rise Reserves on Saturday (October 3).