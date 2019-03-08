Howarth stars as East Budleigh edge out Clyst Valley

East Budleigh returned to winning ways last Saturday with a home win over Clyst Valley in Macron League Two, but, after leading 4-1 midway through the second half, found themselves just the one goal better at the final whistle., writes Mark Auton.

In what was an entertaining match, Budleigh deserved the points and were ahead inside 10 minutes with Jonny Killick and Will Price involved prior to Alex Manning picking out Jack Howarth and, when he saw his initial shot blocked, Manning strode forward to fire the ball into the net.

At this stage the away side were being restricted to long range efforts and Budleigh looked the more likely.

On 29 minutes, Liam West saw his shot deflected for a corner and, from the resultant kick it was 2-0 as Manning delivered, Howarth saw an effort charged down, but he didn't give up squaring the ball across goal for Price to gleefully score.

Two minutes later Valley were back in the game and, but for the legs of Budleigh keeper Dean Rawlings would have equalised.

In what was a busy half, Budleigh had a third goal arrived on 41 minutes. A peach of a free-kick from Howarth saw West help the ball into the net at the back post.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first with Budleigh in the ascendency, Guy Laverock was denied by the keepers legs. Hugo Demetre just failed to get a touch to a Manning centre and Howarth went close with an audacious chipped shot that hit the bar.

Goal number four did come moments later, deservedly for Howarth who angled his header wide of the visiting stopper from another fine ball in from Manning.

With the points seemingly safe, Budleigh conceded a soft second before Valley grabbed an 84th minute third to set up a mail biting finish, but Budleigh were good enough to keep them at bay.

The Man of the Match was hotly contested, but Howarth got it just shading the performances of Manning and Price.

This Saturday (October 19), Budleigh are at Exeter University for a league fixture (3pm).

The club's second team host Woolacombe & Mortlake in the Intermediate Cup after being unable to play there last Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch. Kick-off on North Devon on Saturday is 2pm.