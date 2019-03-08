Howarth nets before Budleigh Under-15 game is washed out

The Exeter and District Youth League Under-15 Division Three meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Ottery St Mary was abandoned by the match referee when conditions became impossible to play in with Budleigh leading 2-0, writes SpursTom.

The match was played on the same pitch that had been used the previous evening by Budleigh Salterton men's team.

The game got under way in conditions that can best be described as 'appalling' with rain lashing down and a swirling wind, but it was decided to proceed with the fixture, which seemed to inspire the young Robins, who began well, putting early pressure on their local rivals.

Their enterprising approach work was well rewarded when they took a seventh minute lead with a sweet finish from Jake Howarth.

Just before the half hour the lead was doubled when, having worked his way in the penalty area, Carrick Howard was fouled, but picked himself up before accurately despatching the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the net.

Sadly, not too long afterwards, the match official called a halt as the conditions deteriorated and the contest was abandoned.

Though it was the right conclusion, it came in a match in which all the young Robins were playing well.

Budleigh team: Tom (Delpi) Del Piccola, Jonty Wright, Jake Howarth, Joe Gosling, Devon Toms, Charlie Precious, Lewis Beer, Kyle Stevens, Tom Rowsell, Carrick Howard, Sazid Haque, Tom Waiton, Theo Winter, Caleb Kelsal and Wilfred Bryant.