Horne nets another MOM award in Town thirds win

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Exmouth Town thirds made it five wins from five Macron League Division Eight games, and opened a six point lead at the top of the table after a 3-0 win at Dawlish United third team.

Town made a flying start and were rewarded when the home side were hustled into conceding an own goal in the very first minute! The lead was doubled with a superb strike from Rob Chidgey.

Injury struck with Max Reader limping off to be replaced by Kian Newton and half-time arrived with Town leading 2-0.

The start of the second half saw Mark Upcott replace Matt Bolt. Dawlish looked to try and get back into the contest, but the Town back line stood firm. More injury woes struck Town with skipper Lewis Davies giving way to Niswant Lamgade. With a tweaked shape to the team Town finished strongly and bagged a third goal two minutes from time Dylan Lascelle scored.

Centre back Jordan Horne was named the Man of the Match for the second successive game and Wayne Boddy is fully deserting of special mention after a fine individual shift which included him clearing the ball from the goal line.