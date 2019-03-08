Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Horne nets another MOM award in Town thirds win

PUBLISHED: 12:36 26 September 2019

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds made it five wins from five Macron League Division Eight games, and opened a six point lead at the top of the table after a 3-0 win at Dawlish United third team.

Town made a flying start and were rewarded when the home side were hustled into conceding an own goal in the very first minute! The lead was doubled with a superb strike from Rob Chidgey.

Injury struck with Max Reader limping off to be replaced by Kian Newton and half-time arrived with Town leading 2-0.

The start of the second half saw Mark Upcott replace Matt Bolt. Dawlish looked to try and get back into the contest, but the Town back line stood firm. More injury woes struck Town with skipper Lewis Davies giving way to Niswant Lamgade. With a tweaked shape to the team Town finished strongly and bagged a third goal two minutes from time Dylan Lascelle scored.

Centre back Jordan Horne was named the Man of the Match for the second successive game and Wayne Boddy is fully deserting of special mention after a fine individual shift which included him clearing the ball from the goal line.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withy U14s turn on the style at Bicton College

Rugby

Madeira’s Danny Doran bows out as captain with win against Ottery St Mary

Bowls

Horne nets another MOM award in Town thirds win

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Exe Jets impress on way to victory in opening Exmouth Netball League game of new season

Netball generic picture

Exmouth Town Under-14s exit Devon Cup at home to Exeside

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists