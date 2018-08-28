Home wins for Exmouth Town and the Cockles but an away defeat for Budleigh Salterton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A 38th minute Jordan Harris goal saw Exmouth Town to their first South West Peninsula League Premier Division Southern Road win over Bodmin Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What’s more the mean means that Town reach Christmas sitting second in the table behind leaders Plymouth Argyle Reserves.

However, no such success for Budleigh Salterton who went doen 7-1 in their Eastern Division game at Teignmouth.

There was also joy for the Cockles as they defeated Drybrook 41-29 to move into a top six slot in the South West Premier table.

We will bring you reports from the matches here during Sunday (December 23).