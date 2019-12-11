Home run ended as Town are held by Hallen next up its Bridport on Saturday

Exmouth Town played their way through a brace of uncompromising games last week, writes John Dibsdall.

On Wednesday they knocked Plymouth Parkway out of the Les Phillips Cup with a 4-1 victory, but on Saturday they were held to a 0-0 draw by an efficient and hard-working Hallen side.

The Parkway game had all the makings of a classic cup-tie with both 'keepers making excellent saves in the opening three minutes.

The visiting captain was then shown a yellow card before Callum Shipton cleared one effort off the line, but a deflected shot put the visitors, and holders of the cup, ahead on seven minutes.

Back came Town and Mark Lever equalised with his first goal of the season on fifteen minutes. Cue the first controversy!

The Parkway captain was deemed to handle in the area, a penalty was awarded, his reaction to the decision saw him 'earn' another yellow and hence a red and Jordan Harris equalised from the spot to put Town ahead with 18 minutes played.

The rest of the first half went by without further incident and Town glovesman Robbie Powell was forced into another decent save on the restart.

On 62 minutes a Parkway player was sent to the sin bin, and two minutes later, an off-the-ball incident resulted in a straight red card with Parkway now down to eight players on the pitch.

Town were unable to capitalise until the 75th minute when Ben Steer robbed the 'keeper and he added his second eight minutes later.

With both sides content to play out time another mindless tackle in added time left Kieran Willdigg in a heap and the referee no option, but to produce the third red card of the evening.

Town were in action last night (Tuesday) at Shepton Mallet in the second round of the cup - see how they got on now at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Incidentally the Western League KO Cup was renamed after past Chairman Les Phillips and the first winners in the 1988/89 season were Exmouth Town.

On Saturday Hallen came to Southern Road looking for their eighth straight win and an away record that had them winning seven out of eight League games. They started well and apart from an Aarron Denny shot that fizzed narrowly over the crossbar they controlled the majority of the play in the first half.

Powell was forced into making two good saves and the nearest Town came to scoring was an Ace High effort that was blocked on the line.

The second half was an equally cagey affair. Harris had an early effort saved by the 'keepers legs and as Town threatened to take control Hallen were content to sit deeper, be even more industrious in midfield and deny Town any clear cut scoring opportunities. There was one rifled drive from Harris that hit the post, but on the day a draw was a fair result.

Town are in action this Saturday (December 14) when they make the trip to Bridport looking to complete a league double over the side they beat 4-1 on the opening day of the season.