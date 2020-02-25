Holman stars with two goals as Town U18s make Devon Cup progress in Plymouth

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s made Devon Cup progress with a 5-2 in at Marjon Plymouth, but they had to come from a two goal deficit before booking their place in the next round.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town made a confident start and just two minutes in Ollie Holman drew a fine save from the home goal keeper.

However, despite the fine start, Town fell behind to a 20th minute goal things got worse for the Southern Road youngsters when the home side doubled their advantage on the half hour.

It was in the final minute of the first half that Town netted their first with Harvey Roddick heading home a cross from Holman.

During the interval, Tom Prout, the young manager of the Town side certainly let his charges know that what had been served up in general during the previous 45 minutes was not good enough!

The response was exactly what had been asked for and, five minutes after the re-start a Holman strike found its way into the net off a home defender.

Another five minutes passed before Town struck again to take the lead for the first time in the contest. The goal came when a long ball 'over the top' was latched onto by Harry Bennet and, once he had set himself he arrowed a shot into the top corner of the net!

A third goal in 15 early second half minutes put Town in total command with Ollie Bray the scorer. It was Man of the Match Holman who completed the scoring when he netted his second of the contest with 15 minutes remaining.

A delighted team boss said: "The second half performance of the back three of Jake Pond, Josh Shaw and Harvey Roddick was very much the platform for the win. They were very solid and, with that are of our game 'sorted', it allowed the midfield pairing of Joe Cockram and Nat Hawkins to dictate things and look to get good quick ball out to wingers Ollie Bray and Harry Bennet which in turn created good opportunities for the front three of Ollie Holman Tom Preece and Ethan Lake."

He added: "On top of all that goalkeeper Will Davis had a fine game, looking solid throughout and commanding his area well."