Hocking's late strike nets East Budleigh Reserves an Exeter success

East Budleigh Reserves snatched all three points from their visit to Exeter United for a Macron League Division Five fixture thanks to a very late strike from Jack Hocking, writes Mark Auton.

On a really poor surface at Hamlin Lane, Exeter, this was a game that never really hit the heights.

The hosts had an effort cleared off the line and also had a good chance to open the scoring, but Budleigh keeper Mark Bown saved the penalty in what was a fine display from the Jays' glovesman.

Seventeen-year-old Jack Wright did well on his first start for the Jays, who with the final whistle looming saw Morgan Pearce cross, Lee Mitchell flick on and Hocking blast the ball in to the net.

This Saturday (February 29) Budleigh Reserves are once again on the road when they travel to Broadclyst for another league outing with the kick-off at 3pm.