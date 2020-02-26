Advanced search

Hocking's late strike nets East Budleigh Reserves an Exeter success

PUBLISHED: 09:08 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 26 February 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

East Budleigh Reserves snatched all three points from their visit to Exeter United for a Macron League Division Five fixture thanks to a very late strike from Jack Hocking, writes Mark Auton.

On a really poor surface at Hamlin Lane, Exeter, this was a game that never really hit the heights.

The hosts had an effort cleared off the line and also had a good chance to open the scoring, but Budleigh keeper Mark Bown saved the penalty in what was a fine display from the Jays' glovesman.

Seventeen-year-old Jack Wright did well on his first start for the Jays, who with the final whistle looming saw Morgan Pearce cross, Lee Mitchell flick on and Hocking blast the ball in to the net.

This Saturday (February 29) Budleigh Reserves are once again on the road when they travel to Broadclyst for another league outing with the kick-off at 3pm.

Most Read

Determined Donna puts her best foot forward for charity

Donna Wilks charity fundraiser

Wine Hub ‘ecstatic’ over business award win

Sonia Varlakhov from The Wine Hub with her Exmouth Business Award Ref exe 08 20TI 8879 Picture: Terry Ife

Solider admits to threatening customers with broken glass at Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Drivers urged to take care as Devon temperatures set to plunge

Icy conditions are forecast for North Somerset overnight. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth midwife and her cousin take on marathon challenge for pre-eclampsia charity

Laura and Fraser in Neonatal Unit. Picture: Laura Doolan

Most Read

Determined Donna puts her best foot forward for charity

Donna Wilks charity fundraiser

Wine Hub ‘ecstatic’ over business award win

Sonia Varlakhov from The Wine Hub with her Exmouth Business Award Ref exe 08 20TI 8879 Picture: Terry Ife

Solider admits to threatening customers with broken glass at Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Drivers urged to take care as Devon temperatures set to plunge

Icy conditions are forecast for North Somerset overnight. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth midwife and her cousin take on marathon challenge for pre-eclampsia charity

Laura and Fraser in Neonatal Unit. Picture: Laura Doolan

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in Wednesday night cup action at Willand Rovers

Aaron Denny who provided assists for both goals as Exmouth Town defeated Wellington. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Mogridge stars as Exmouth Under-9s enjoy their return to action

Action from the Exmouth U9s meeting with Okehampton. Picture: RICH WEST

Exmouth Town latest - Assistant manager speaks about the win over Wellington

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Robinettes book cup semi-final berth

Hocking’s late strike nets East Budleigh Reserves an Exeter success

Football on pitch
Drive 24