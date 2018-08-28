Hocking nets 15th goal of the East Budleigh Reserves season

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh Reserves returned to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 Macron League Division Seven victory over Thorverton, writes Mark Auton.

The game was up for the away side by the break as Budleigh cruised into a three-goal lead; Marc Bowles was first to strike for the Jays before Jack Hocking made it two.

Matt Tidmarsh looked to have a good claim for a penalty, but play went on and Hocking struck a belter into the top corner, his 14th goal in his last 11 league matches.

Six minutes before half-time, Hocking was at it again applying a headed finishing touch to a ball from Ben Radford. It was more of the same after the re-start with Budleigh keeper Drew Shorrock rarely threatened, but Budleigh had to wait until 20 minutes from time to add their fourth; Lewis Fletcher, Darren Cardwell and Hocking were all involved before Ben Wilks pulled the ball back for the dangerous Morgan Pearce to comprehensively drill the ball home.

In what was a good all-round team display, Gav Russell was sharp in the tackle, but the joint Man of the Match award went to Hocking and Pearce.

This Saturday (January 19) Budleigh are in cup action when they entertain The Village Inn in the Geary Cup (2pm), looking to revenge a recent narrow league defeat.