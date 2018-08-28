Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hocking nets 15th goal of the East Budleigh Reserves season

PUBLISHED: 10:57 16 January 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh Reserves returned to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 Macron League Division Seven victory over Thorverton, writes Mark Auton.

The game was up for the away side by the break as Budleigh cruised into a three-goal lead; Marc Bowles was first to strike for the Jays before Jack Hocking made it two.

Matt Tidmarsh looked to have a good claim for a penalty, but play went on and Hocking struck a belter into the top corner, his 14th goal in his last 11 league matches.

Six minutes before half-time, Hocking was at it again applying a headed finishing touch to a ball from Ben Radford. It was more of the same after the re-start with Budleigh keeper Drew Shorrock rarely threatened, but Budleigh had to wait until 20 minutes from time to add their fourth; Lewis Fletcher, Darren Cardwell and Hocking were all involved before Ben Wilks pulled the ball back for the dangerous Morgan Pearce to comprehensively drill the ball home.

In what was a good all-round team display, Gav Russell was sharp in the tackle, but the joint Man of the Match award went to Hocking and Pearce.

This Saturday (January 19) Budleigh are in cup action when they entertain The Village Inn in the Geary Cup (2pm), looking to revenge a recent narrow league defeat.

Most Read

Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

Tribute paid to Rod Webber, a ‘true Exmothian’

Rod Webber, who was chairman for Exmouth Town Football Club, died aged 81. Picture: Heather Webber

Horse owner speaks out after dog attack left niece ‘seriously bruised’

Milly riding Spring moments before the incident took place. Picture: Tracey Berryman.

Exmouth Town Council set to increase precept for 2019-20

Exmouth Town Hall.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues Under-13s win well against Okehampton

Action from the Under-13 meeting between Brixington Blues and Okehampton Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Exmouth Nomads see off Topsham in close encounter

Action from the Exmouth Nomads meeting with Topsham. Nomads player Jake Sharp is tackled while Leigh Ellis is providing suport. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture success for Madeira team

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Hocking nets 15th goal of the East Budleigh Reserves season

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh ladies continue perfect league record with win over Plainmoor

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists