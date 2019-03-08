Hocking hat-trick takes East Budleigh closer to promotion

A hat-trick for top goal scorer Jack Hocking helped Budleigh to another three points at the top end of Macron League Seven as they defeated Cheriton Fitzpaine 5-2, writes Mark Auton.

It was another good display from the Jays, who led after just eight minutes with captain Jamie Cardwell finishing well.

Nine minutes later the scores were level, but Budleigh were soon back in front; Morgan Pearce saw his shot saved before that man Hocking picked up the pieces to score.

The goals were coming thick and fast and it was Pearce who made it 3-1 with a sweetly struck left-foot shot midway through the half. On the half hour mark the Budleigh defence allowed a Cheriton attacker too much space in the box and suddenly it was 3-2.

Matt Tidmarsh went close to a fourth but was denied by the inspired visiting keeper who was having a good game as half-time arrived. A more determined Budleigh came out for the second half looking to put the game to bed; Dave Clow and again Tidmarsh were denied by fine saves before Hocking scored his second and Budleigh’s third.

A quarter of an hour from time, Hocking picked up a poor clearance and clinically punished the Exeter side with his treble and his 27th goal of the season.

Despite the performance of Hocking, the Man of the Match award was given to Cardwell for his all-round display.

This Saturday (March 30) Budleigh go in search of another win at Vicarage Road where they host Kenn Valley (3pm).