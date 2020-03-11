Hocking hat-trick as East Budleigh sail through University examination

East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7460. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh Reserves produced a fine performance to beat the students of Exeter University 7-1 in a Macron League Five meeting, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7463. Picture: Terry Ife East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7463. Picture: Terry Ife

In what was an entertaining game the Jays were at it from the first whistle!

Jack Hocking, Tom Marker and Morgan Pearce all went close before Budleigh took a lead on the half hour when Hockings' flicked shot was deflected in by a visiting defender.

Ten minutes later a sweetly struck free-kick from Pearce made it 2-0 and there was still time for Marker to produce a delicate finish for number three on the stroke of half-time.

The Budleigh midfield of Lee Mitchell, Marc Bowles and the returning Josh Sale were controlling the game and it wasn't long before Hocking had his second and Budleigh's fourth smartly curling the ball into the corner with his left foot.

After 64 minutes the home side had a another; Hocking completing his treble as the ball dropped in the box from a Sales free-kick.

Six minutes later Mitchell produced an excellent individual goal and then added number seven from the penalty spot when brought down in the area.

The Budleigh rear guard of Lewis Fletcher, Craig Leaman, Gav Russell and Jack Wright defended well, but the only blot on the copybook was a late penalty for the visitors.

The Man of the Match award went to Sale for his commanding display for a Budleigh side who host the Royal Oak on Saturday (March 14).

The Jays' first team are also in action; they make the short trip to neighbours Otterton in a Macron Two fixture. Both games kick-off at 3pm.