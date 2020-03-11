Advanced search

Hocking hat-trick as East Budleigh sail through University examination

PUBLISHED: 09:43 11 March 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh Reserves produced a fine performance against Exeter University, beating the students 7-1 in a Macron Division Five meeting at Vicarage Road, writes Mark Auton.

In what was an entertaining game, the Jays were at it from the off!

Jack Hocking, Tom Marker and Morgan Pearce all went close before Budleigh took a lead on the half hour when Hockings' flicked shot was deflected in by a visiting defender.

Ten minutes later a sweetly struck free-kick from Pearce made it 2-0 and there was still time for Marker to produce a delicate finish for number three on the stroke of half-time.

The Budleigh midfield of Lee Mitchell, Marc Bowles and the returning Josh Sale were controlling the game and it wasn't long before Hocking had his second and Budleigh's fourth, smartly curling the ball into the corner with his left foot.

After 64 minutes the home side had a another; Hocking completing his treble as the ball dropped in the box from a Sales free-kick.

Six minutes later Mitchell produced an excellent individual goal and then added number seven from the penalty spot when brought down in the area.

The Budleigh rear guard of Lewis Fletcher, Craig Leaman, Gav Russell and Jack Wright defended well, but the only blot on the copybook was a late penalty for the visitors.

The Man of the Match award went to Sale for his commanding display for a Budleigh side who host the Royal Oak on Saturday (March 14).

The first team are also in action this coming Saturday when they make the short trip to neighbours Otterton for a Division Two meeting. Both games have 3pm starts.

