Hocking hat-trick as East Budleigh Reserves start with a win

PUBLISHED: 21:41 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:41 23 September 2020

East Budleigh Reserves began life in Joma League Division Two East with a fine victory at Millwey Rise last Saturday in which Jack Hocking netted a hat-trick, writes Mark Auton.

Within the first minute Budleigh went ahead; High press from Jack Manning led to Hocking rifling the ball into the net.

Budleigh continued to dominate, before the hosts came into the game after 20 minutes; Drew Shorrock in the Budleigh goal made a couple of decent saves, but the home side did level before the break.

The Jays defended well in the second half and it was the strong running of Josh Sale that set up Hocking to put Budleigh back in front.

The clincher and third Budleigh goal was a carbon copy of the second with Sale again playing in his colleague to score.

Reduced to ten men for the last quarter of an hour Budleigh battled well as a team to secure the win.

On Saturday (September 26) Budleigh host Ottery St Mary at Vicarage Road.

