Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hocking at the double as East Budleigh Reserves are edged out at Village Inn

PUBLISHED: 11:46 10 January 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh Reserves were beaten by the odd goal in seven when they travelled to Exeter to meet Village Inn in a Macron League Division Seven fixture, writes Mark Auton.

However, the Jays deserved at least a point and would have got that had they not been denied a blatant late penalty.

Top scorer Jack Hocking should have scored earlier, before eventually giving his side the lead, but that’s as good as it got in the first half as the hosts levelled and went ahead from the penalty spot.

The home side increased their advantage to 4-1 after the break, but a tactical switch with Luke Kelsall going in to the midfield changed the game. Kelsall struck to make it 4-2 before Hocking added his second of the game to set up a nail-biting finale.

Budleigh were then denied a spot kick that would have given the score line a fair reflection.

This Saturday (January 12), Budleigh host Thorverton at Vicarage Road in another league encounter (2.15pm).

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

A stock image of a Hungarian Vizsla. Wikimedia.

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Hocking at the double as East Budleigh Reserves are edged out at Village Inn

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Women’s rugby taster session at Topsham Rugby Club

Paired activities are used to teach rugby skills and techniques. Picture: England Rugby

Valentine’s Ball at Exmouth Pavilion

Valentine's ball at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture Getty/Google Maps

South West residents paying second-highest charge for bulky waste collections

Residents living in the South West are paying the second-highest charges in England for bulky waste collections. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth author launches Lympstone-inspired book series

Karen Wheeler. Picture: Dusty Miller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists