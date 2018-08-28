Hocking at the double as East Budleigh Reserves are edged out at Village Inn

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh Reserves were beaten by the odd goal in seven when they travelled to Exeter to meet Village Inn in a Macron League Division Seven fixture, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, the Jays deserved at least a point and would have got that had they not been denied a blatant late penalty.

Top scorer Jack Hocking should have scored earlier, before eventually giving his side the lead, but that’s as good as it got in the first half as the hosts levelled and went ahead from the penalty spot.

The home side increased their advantage to 4-1 after the break, but a tactical switch with Luke Kelsall going in to the midfield changed the game. Kelsall struck to make it 4-2 before Hocking added his second of the game to set up a nail-biting finale.

Budleigh were then denied a spot kick that would have given the score line a fair reflection.

This Saturday (January 12), Budleigh host Thorverton at Vicarage Road in another league encounter (2.15pm).