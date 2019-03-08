Hocking at the double as East Budleigh make cup progress
PUBLISHED: 11:49 23 October 2019
(c) Image Source
East Budleigh Reserves booked their place in the next round of the Devon Intermediate Cup with a fine 4-1 win against North Devon League side Woolacombe & Mortehoe, writes Mark Auton.
There were mixed feelings as Budleigh took an early fourth minute lead! That's because, after playing a neat exchange with Jack Hocking, Morgan Pearce scored, but also had to leave the field injured, and was replaced by Daz Cardwell.
Lee Mitchell then went close from a quickly taken Josh Sale free-kick before he added Budleigh's second just before the half hour; Kai Guise claimed the assist with an excellent centre and at the back post Mitchell controlled his volley perfectly to score. The visitors were then unlucky not to pull a goal back, striking the Budleigh bar, whilst keeper Mark Bown had to be at his best to keep them at bay.
Ten minutes after the re-start Guise was at it again, finding Hocking, who headed the first of his double and Gav Russell also hit the upright. An own goal gave the visitors a consolation before Budleigh got their fourth; Jamie Cardwell and Mitchell were involved in setting up Hocking, who found the bottom corner in his accomplished fashion.
Wayne Gooding was denied a fifth with the last kick of the contest when found by Si Pearce.
The East Budleigh Man of the Match award went to Jamie Cardwell.