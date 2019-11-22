Advanced search

Hocking at the double as battling East Budleigh exit Devon Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:53 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 22 November 2019

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

With a squad missing a number of players, East Budleigh Reserves took on unbeaten side Bishop Blaise in The Intermediate Cup and, after a brave fight, departed the competition, beaten 5-3, writes Mark Auton.

Jack Hocking, who took the individual honours on the day scored two of the East Budleigh goals.

The other player to net for the Jays was Jack Manning.

This Saturday (November 23), the team will look to bounce back when they travel for a Macron League Division Five game at Exeter United.

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town off to Odd Down for next challenge in their Western League campaign

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Southwood stars for battling Town U12s at Heavitree

Football on pitch

Hocking at the double as battling East Budleigh exit Devon Cup

Goal!

Chudley nets hat-trick and Tinsley sparkles in Robins five star win over Liverton

Council starts investigation into 5G technology, asks for public views

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists