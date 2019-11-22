Hocking at the double as battling East Budleigh exit Devon Cup

Goal! Archant

With a squad missing a number of players, East Budleigh Reserves took on unbeaten side Bishop Blaise in The Intermediate Cup and, after a brave fight, departed the competition, beaten 5-3, writes Mark Auton.

Jack Hocking, who took the individual honours on the day scored two of the East Budleigh goals.

The other player to net for the Jays was Jack Manning.

This Saturday (November 23), the team will look to bounce back when they travel for a Macron League Division Five game at Exeter United.