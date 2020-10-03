Hit man Harris nets four as Exmouth Town get sixy with Bradford Town

Exmouth Town chalked up their biggest win of the league campaign to date when they won 6-1 at Bradford Town

Exmouth Town are up to third in the table after they were empathic 6-1 winners when they travelled to Bradford Town for their latest Toolstation Western League Premier Division game.

What makes that final score all the more impressive was they actually conceded the first goal of the game before powering back.

It was last year’s top scorer, Jordan Harris, who led the way as he notched four times with the other goals coming from Ace High – he scored the first Town goal to restore parity to the contest and the sixth and final goal was netted by second half substitute Mark Lever.

The win, a fifth Town success in six league games this season leaves them sitting third (15 points from six games) with only leaders Parkway (22 points from eight) and Street (16 points from seven games) above them in the table.

The crowd at Bradford Town was 107.

The other Premier Division scores on a soggy Saturday were (with attendances, where known, in brackets): Bitton 5, Odd Down 0 (98); Bridport v Chipping Sodbury Town – MATCH POSTPONED; Brislington 1, Buckland Athletic 2; Clevedon Town 2, Keynsham Town 1; Cribbs 4, Cadbury Heath 0 (79); Hallen 1, Wellington 2; Plymouth Parkway 3, Shepton Mallet 1 (298); Tavistock 1, Roman Glass St George 0 and Westbury United 2, Bridgwater Town 2

Town are back in league action on Wednesday night when they entertain table-topping Parkway (7.30pm).