Hiller strike helps Budleigh U16s make point

PUBLISHED: 11:10 01 February 2019

Action from the Budleigh Salterton versus Feniton Under-16 meeting that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the Budleigh Salterton versus Feniton Under-16 meeting that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s shared the spoils in an entertaining Greenway Lane meeting with Feniton, writes SpursTom.

Action from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Having not played a game since they were defeated in a Wednesday night fixture in early December, the young Robins’ lack of match activity was very evident, particularly during the first half.

They went behind after only two-and-a-half minutes to a Giles Basson goal.

Indeed, throughout the first 45 minutes, the Feniton youngsters’ performances showed them to be the better team by their precise passing and general play. After the break, it became a more equal contest with the game switching end-to-end, which should have produced more goals than the single strike that was netted by Budleigh.

The game’s second goal came inside the final 15 minutes when Lewis Hillier tucked the ball home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

So, honours ended even at 1-1, an outcome that those in attendance seemed to consider a fair outcome given the level of applause they afforded both teams as they trooped off the pitch at the end of the game.

