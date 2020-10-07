Advanced search

Hill nets hat-trick as Budleigh Salterton see off Heavitree United

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 October 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton were excellent value for their 4-1 Greenway Lane win when they met Heavitree United in a Scott Richards Devon league North & East fixture, writes Alan Beer.

Both teams made bright starts, but for all their honest endeavours, there was precious little goalmouth action at either end.

That all changed on the half-hour mark when the lively Rian Hill turned the ball home at the far post only for the ‘goal’ to be ruled out for an off-side, much to the consternation of the home technical area!

Two minutes before the break some good wing work from Jamie Crossman saw the ball delivered into the area where Will White put an effort fractionally wide and a minute later the deadlock was finally broken.

The goal was fashioned by a neat run and cross by Ryan Daffin that ended with the ball being turned past his own goalkeeper by Heavitree defender Jack Smith.

Four minutes into the second half and Sam Hollis was denied by a smart save from Heavies’ glovesman Isaac Pedrick.

A minute later and parity was restored to the contest when a wind-assisted free-kick deceived everyone in a crowded area including Budleigh’s debut making goalkeeper Iewan Brockway.

Undaunted by being pegged back, the Robins were quickly onto the front foot and it was no more the they deserved when, on the hour mark, Hill headed home from close range to restore the lead.

Seven minutes later and again it was Hill with another header to make it 3-1 and the former Budleigh youth team player completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish in the 88th minute, this after a terrific passing move that involved five Budleigh players.

In a fine all-round show, it was hat-trick man Hill who deservedly bagged the Man of the Match award.

Budleigh are back in action on Saturday (October 10) when they travel into Exeter to meet Exwick Villa (3pm). The Robins’ then have a fortnight off before a trip to Alphington and they end the month of October with a Halloween meeting at Greenway Lane against Newtown.

